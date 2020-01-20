Breaking News
Multiple car crash closes down part of US-127
Former inmate shares message of transformation on MLK Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former inmate Cyntoia Brown-Long shared a message of transformation, appreciation and motivation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Tennessean reports Brown-Long engaged in a discussion Monday with Judge Richard Dinkins at the state museum in Nashville. Brown-Long was released last year from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at 16. Several celebrities lobbied for her release, calling her a sex trafficking victim and saying her sentence was unfair.

Dinkins tied Brown-Long’s experience with the work of King, saying they were both advocates for social justice.

