“I’ve let a lot of people down”, Former Jackson City Councilmember sentenced for abusing girlfriend

Former Jackson City Councilman Andrew Frounfelker has been sentenced today to 18-months probation and a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence last year.

The first 30 days of the jail sentence will be served on weekends beginning December 13. After completing those 30 days, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended.

At the sentencing Frounfelker apologized to the court, saying he is in treatment for alcohol abuse and has been sober since the arrest 18 months ago.

The victim, who is still his girlfriend, defended Frounfelker and said the two are rebuilding their lives.

Frounfelker entered his plea Sept. 9 of last year, in front of Jackson Circuit Judge Susan Jordan, court officials said. The misdemeanor carries up to a year in prison and a fine of $1,000. He was originally charged with felony assault, according to court records.

Frounfelker was accused of dragging his girlfriend up a set of stairs and pulling her by the hair May 22, 2018. The victim testified June 7, 2018 that he punched her five times in the face and choked her.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Luke Snyder will update this story online and on 6 News.