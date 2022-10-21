JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Twenty-year-old Maurice Imhoff is reentering the race for the Michigan House of Representatives after dropping out on Oct. 5, reports 6 News media partner Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.

The scandal caused several major Democrats to withdraw their endorsements, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Imhoff said he received a large amount of support since he dropped out, prompting him to reenter the race.

Imhoff now has to defeat Republican Kathy Schmaltz. If elected, Imhoff would be the youngest representative in the State House’s history.