Former Jackson corrections officer files lawsuit against MDOC

After Hazim Yehia said he dealt with years of harassment and racism, he filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections. He claims his co-workers targeted him for being Arab American.

“I was feeling horrible,” said Yehai. “It was just a horrible experience, it was very very bad. I just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Yehia started working as a corrections officer in March of 2015.

“This was his job, this is where he had to go everyday, where he had to go to support his family,” said Yehia Laywer Jonathan Marko. “He was forced to live through this torture, in this house of horrors that is the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, Michigan.”

It was hard enough handling the inmates behind bars, but Yehia said the real problem were the other officers who were allowed to roam free.

Yehia recalls a time when his coworkers held a chili contest and he’s Muslim and chooses not to eat pork.

“One of them had pork in it,” he said, “A bunch of officers knew that the pork was there and I knew.”

But Yehia said his coworkers made a switch to watch him eat pork.

“And they all just laughed like it was nothing,” Yehia said.

When there were international terrorists threats, Yehia said officers would say, “your people are at it again.”

Yehia said, “Everyday it got worse and worse.”

He did report what was happening to him, but it didn’t fully help so, he decided to leave earlier this year.

Yehia and his lawyer shared the goals they have for this lawsuit.

“To hold people accountable because the Michigan Department of Corrections hasn’t,” said Marko.

“I’m not going to be in there, but I hope for the next person it’ll, I just hope it’ll be better for someone else,” Yehia said.

We reached out to the Michigan Department of Corrections and a spokesperson said they can’t comment on the pending litigation.