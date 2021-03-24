Former Jackson County police officer no longer able to serve after guilty plea for lying

LANSING (WLNS) — A former Jackson County police officer will be unable to serve as a police officer in Michigan again after pleading guilty to misconduct and perjury charges for lying to a peace officer.

David Lubahn, 52, pled guilty Tuesday March 23 before 22nd Circuit Court Judge, Carol Kuhnke.

His charges hold a two-year sentence.

As part of the plea agreement, Lubahn will hand over his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) law enforcement license and he must waive his administrative appeal rights.

Lubahn was charged in September 2020 with one count of perjury of a record or document, a 15-year felony, and one count of misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He was bound over in February on both counts, according to a press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“We hold police officers to a high standard and expect them to abide by the law in each and every circumstance. Mr. Lubahn broke the law and must be held accountable.” Attorney General Nessel

Lubahn was working as a Blackman Township-Leoni Township police officer when he conducted an illegal search and seizure.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lubahn lied in his police report by misrepresenting and omitting the affidavit for a search warrant about his actions.

Lubahn’s body camera video captured the incriminating evidence.

Once charges were filed and announced on September 15, 2020, Lubahn was fired from the Blackman Township-Leoni Township Public Safety Department.

Lubahn’s sentencing is scheduled for May 4 at 1:30 p.m. in the 22nd Circuit Court.