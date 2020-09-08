Former Lansing City Market to get new life

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The former Lansing City Market, a longtime fixture on the city’s downtown riverfront, is being reborn.

Mayor Andy Schor announced plans today to relaunch the site as the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club, a hub housing food, drink, games, community classes and entertainment.

“Using our riverfront is so important in showing the excitement of Lansing, and the City Market area, adjacent to the wildly popular Rotary Park, is one of the best riverfront properties in the city. I am excited for Detroit Rising Development to redevelop the building to bring a variety of new food options, as well as entertainment. It will be a great addition to the riverfront for residents, workers and visitors alike,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a release.

The $3 million project is being put together by Detroit Rising Development, a real estate and construction company that focuses on redevelopment projects in walkable, urban neighborhoods.

The company is still working to finalize funding for the proposed project.