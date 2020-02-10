Former Lansing city official now under federal investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Federal authorities are now investigating a recently retired City of Lansing official.

Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson announced her retirement on Saturday after spending a month on paid administrative leave, after an independent audit found issues with the use of city and federal funds and undisclosed conflicts of interest.

Johnson, who served as the Director of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) for 13 years, had ties to several local nonprofits including Advent House Ministries and One Church One Family. The Michigan Attorney General spent weeks looking into the case after the city sent them the audit.

Former HRCS Director Willard Walker serves as interim director while the city searches for a more permanent replacement.

