LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A longtime teacher at Eastern High School in Lansing passed away this week after a tragic incident in Grand Rapids.

The Lansing School District confirmed the passing of Tyler Blakslee, who was an educator at Eastern from 2005-2020.

“Tyler Blakslee was well loved by both staff and students,” the Lansing School District said. “Mr. Blakslee educated hundreds of students as an English Language Arts teacher.”

Blakslee died after firefighters found him with “traumatic injury” at Sandy Point Beach House restaurant in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Lt. Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department said he was hit with a big, hinged door during the stormy weather.

Blakslee also taught film studies and was the Quiz Bowl advisor. In addition, he founded and advised the “Eastern Quakers Horror Club,” according to LSD.

“Mr. Blakslee’s sense of humor, style, and energy impacted all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be truly missed,” LSD said.

The district also reminded people that the school is open and offering grief resources.