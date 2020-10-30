Former Lansing firefighter/paramedic being investigated for inappropriate restraint

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Lansing Paramedic/Firefighter is being investigated following an investigation into an inappropriate restraint of a patient.

The Lansing Fire Department was notified of the patient care issue that occurred in August. The next day, an immediate preliminary investigation was launched.

The issue involved the restraint of a patient by a Lansing paramedic/firefighter and the patient was not harmed. The paramedic/firefighter was placed on administrative leave.

Investigators then conducted a pre-disciplinary hearing Oct. 26.

The firefighter was found to be in violation of the state of Michigan EMS protocols and Lansing Fire Department policies.

On Oct.28, before discipline could be imposed, the paramedic/firefighter submitted a letter of resignation to the Fire Chief.

Despite the resignation, the Lansing Fire Department turned the investigation over to the Lansing Police Department, who in turn submitted it to the Michigan State Police to determine if criminal charges are warranted. A Lansing Police Department officer was present during this incident and his actions are under review for potential internal policy violations and not criminal law issues.

This is an open investigation and there will be no further statements regarding this incident, according to the Lansing Police Department.