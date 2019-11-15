Former lawmaker takes stunning photo of rare 3-antlered deer

A former Michigan lawmaker has captured a photograph of a rare, three-antlered deer in Michigan’s upper peninsula.

The former state representative for the 109th district, Steve Lindberg posted to his Facebook page the shots of the deer.

In the post, he wrote:

“Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend,” Lindberg wrote in the Sunday post. “A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler). I don’t recall ever seeing a three antlered deer before.”

The Associated Press reports the cause for the third antler could be due to a prenatal event.