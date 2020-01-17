Former Livingston County judge gets six months in jail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Livingston County judge who pleaded guilty to lying under oath was sentenced this afternoon.
Theresa Brennan who was the 53rd District Court Judge was ordered to serve six months in jail, according to our media partners at WHMI.
She reached a plea deal earlier with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in which she pleaded guilty to a charge of perjury in exchange for two lesser charges of tampering with evidence and misconduct in office being dropped.
The charges were based on Brennan’s divorce case which accused the former judge of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016.
Brennan was accused of lying during a Testimony indicated that she was attempting to hide her extra-marital affair with a Michigan State Police detective.
Brennan was a judge for 14 years before she was removed in June by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Her law license was suspended on December 3rd, the day she was convicted of perjury.
As part of Brennan’s guilty plea, she’s required to notify the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission of her criminal conviction which could lead to future licensing sanctions, including disbarment.
