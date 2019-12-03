Former Livingston County judge pleads guilty to perjury

Former Livingston County 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan is pleading guilty to a charge of Perjury, a 15-year felony.

That announcement was made today by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Two other lesser charges against Brennan – Misconduct in Office and Tampering with Evidence – were dropped.

Brennan faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison by pleading guilty to the most serious charge against her.

In addition, her guilty plea will require her to notify the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission of her criminal conviction, which may lead to future licensing sanctions, including the possibility of disbarment, against the embattled former judge.

Brennan was removed from office in June and prohibited from seeking the same office for six years by the Michigan Supreme Court following formal charges of judicial misconduct were filed and heard by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

“This defendant violated the very tenets we as a society hold dear: truth, honor and justice,” Nessel said. “She made a mockery of her oath of office and undermined the integrity of the bench. I am confident Judge Cusick will sentence her appropriately.”

Third Circuit Court Judge Paul Cusick was assigned to oversee the criminal case against Brennan, after all Livingston County judges recused themselves from hearing the matter.

Brennan is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17.