Former Michigan coach sentenced in embezzlement case

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) - A flag retiring ceremony took place today in East Lansing.

Unserviceable American Flags were ceremoniously disposed of in a fire by members of Chief Okemos District Boy Scout Troop 2.

Trumpeter Devon Staples performed "Taps" in honor of the men and women who answered the call to duty in service to our nation.

The public event was free and sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes.

Customary flag etiquette requires worn flags that are no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country to be destroyed by burning in a dignified manner. Many organizations perform this service on June 14th which is Flag Day.

Flag etiquette tips:

The flag should be raised quickly and lowered slowly and ceremoniously. Ordinarily it should be displayed only between sunrise and sunset.

If displayed at night it should be illuminated.

When the flag is displayed from a staff it should be at the top of the staff unless the flag is at half staff.

To place the flag at half staff, hoist it to the top for an instant and lower it to a position half way between the top and bottom of the staff. Raise it to the top again for a moment before it is lowered.

Display the U.S. flag from sunrise to sunset on buildings and stationary flagstaffs in the open. When a patriotic effect is desired the flag may be displayed 24-hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.

Remember never use the flag as clothing, a cover, carry things in it or let the flag touch the ground.