Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell dies of cancer

In this image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mitchell said Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 he is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an independent to protest efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. (House Television via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Congressman Paul Mitchell, who quit the Republican Party during his final days in office, died of cancer on Sunday.

Mitchell represented Michigan’s 10th district in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms from 2017-2021.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement about Mitchell and said he was a values-based man.

“Congressman Paul Mitchell was a fierce, independent voice for Michiganders. Throughout his tenure in the United States Congress, he led with his values and always spoke out for what he felt was right, even when he had to go against his own party, the president, or conventional political wisdom.

“After an incredibly successful career in the private sector, Paul entered public life, channeling his passion for people and innovative mind to help his neighbors and community succeed. He embodied values that we all aspire to have—he was independent, witty, and principled.

“Simply put, he was Paul, a joyful warrior for the people he believed in and for Michigan, the place that he loved. My thoughts are with Paul’s family, his six kids, six grandkids, his staff, and all those who were lucky enough to call him a friend. Paul, we will miss you.”

Congressman John Moolenaar also released a statement on the passing of the former congressman:

“Today, I mourn the loss of my friend and colleague, and I offer my condolences to Paul’s wife Sherry and their entire family. Paul and I competed against one another, but we also quickly became friends, and I will always be grateful for his friendship and service to our nation.

He always stood up for his beliefs, especially as the leader of the School Choice Caucus, and he worked hard to do what was right for Michigan families. I am heartbroken by Paul’s passing and know he will be greatly missed.”

Mitchell gained notoriety for leaving the Republic Party at the end of his term, saying he was disgusted by Donald Trump’s attempts to change the election results.

Mitchell did not run for re-election in 2020.