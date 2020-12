In this July 28, 2016, photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Joe Biden has selected former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy, according to reports from POLITICO.

SCOOP: Joe Biden has selected former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy, according to people familiar with the decision. Story coming with @zcolman — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) December 15, 2020

Granholm would not be the first Michigander to be Energy Secretary. Former Michigan Senator Spencer Abraham served as Energy Secretary for President George W. Bush.