Former Michigan health director to testify about resignation

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon discusses coronavirus restrictions in the state during a Jan. 13, 2021, press conference at the Capitol in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— On Thursday former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon will testify before state lawmakers, about the circumstances of his departure.

Gordon is expected to begin his testimony around 10:30 a.m., it will be streamed live in the video player above.

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena for his testimony last week, with them wanting to know why Gordon left so suddenly, and why he was paid $155,000 in severance. He also signed a nondisclosure agreement that didn’t allow him or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to comment on the circumstances of his departure.

“I am committed to ensuring a more transparent and honest government,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson, a Wayland Republican, said in a statement. He said an agreement ”signed in the dark for exorbitant sums of money is neither transparent nor honest.”

“Robert is proud of his work during this unprecedented time and grateful to have served the governor and the state of Michigan. While Robert strongly believes that public officials should be able to receive confidential advice from their senior leaders, he will of course honor the subpoena and testify,” spokesman Kenneth Baer said.

The GOP-controlled panel voted 6-3 along party lines to issue the subpoena.

Gordon ordered coronavirus restrictions for more than three months after the Democratic governor lost powers in a court ruling. He resigned in January, and the governor appointed Elizabeth Hertel to fill the position.

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

What role did the governor play?

When speaking with the governor shortly after Gordon announced his resignation, 6 News capitol correspondent Tim Skubick raised the issue, did the governor ask her former MDHHS director to resign. It’s a question she refused to answer when asked by multiple media outlets.

Skubick: “All the governors I’ve covered over the years, each one of them individually, have had a tremendous problem, conceding that they hired people they didn’t want to have around. Can you explain to me why governors can’t admit ya know what? We just need to move on. It wasn’t the right choice, and we turn the page. Why can’t governors say that?”

Whitmer: ” Ya know what Tim because I think It’s so important that people know, we have been fortunate to have some incredible leaders um, it has been a grueling couple of year, and we have seen across the country, that it takes a toll, and having some change in administration isn’t something unusual, it doesn’t mean there is some big story behind it, it is what happens, and we’re very fortunate that we have someone like Elizabeth Hertel, who can step into the role and help us navigate the next steps of COVID. I’m really grateful for Robert Gordon he worked incredibly hard. I know that everyone is looking for more there, but there’s just not more there. We’re going to keep moving forward.”

Skubick: “Well then with all due respect, then just tell me I didn’t ask him to resign?”

Whitmer: “You know what Tim, I’m sure you can understand, that all the different employment relationships, sometimes you can’t share every little detail of every conversation that you’ve had”

You can view the full conversation on the matter, in the video above.