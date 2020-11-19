Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice dies at 94

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Michigan Supreme Court Justice, Charles Levin, has died at age 94.

Justice Charles Levin was elected to the Michigan Supreme Court in 1972. He was continually re-elected until his retirement in 1997.

Justice Levin graduated from the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School. He was admitted to the Michigan Bar in 1947. In 1966, he was elected to the Michigan Court of Appeals, where he served until his election to the Michigan Supreme Court.

He was the cousin of former Michigan Senator Carl Levin and former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin.

Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack issued a statement on the death of former Justice Charles Levin Thursday.

“The name ‘Levin’ in deeply embedded in Michigan’s history; the family is known for dedicated service to the people. Justice Charles Levin certainly lived up to the name in his 30 years of service on the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. Justice Levin’s legacy is marked by great scholarship, independence, compassion, and courage. He started his own party in order to run for the Supreme Court – a courageous act of independence that is a model for us all. My colleagues mourn his passing and offer sincerest condolences to the Levin family.”

