LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –A former Michigan youth soccer coach is facing 18 charges in connection to an ‘inappropriate sexual relationship’ with a minor.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Andrew Olnhausen coached soccer with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a player.

The relationship allegedly began when the player was 11-years-old and went on until the victim was 16-years-old.

Police with the Adrian Police Department searched Olnhausen’s cell phone and social media accounts and discovered dozens of naked images of the victim, as well as more evidence of the nature of Olnhausen’s relationship with the victim.

Olnhausen is 34-years-old, and is charged with the following:

Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1, life offenses with lifetime electronic monitoring;

One count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony;

Two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, one being a 20-year felony and the other a seven-year felony;

Three counts of CSC 2, 15-year felonies;

One count of Children – Accosting for Immoral Purpose, a four-year felony;

Five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession, four-year felonies;

One count of Distributing Sexual Material to a Minor, a two-year felony;

One count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Olnhausen works out of Dallas, Texas, where he was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.