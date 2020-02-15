Former MSU basketball player arrested for heroin distribution

WARREN, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been arrested on drug charges, according to multiple reports.



According to reports, Appling was charged with possessing 19 grams of heroin in his vehicle following a traffic stop last weekend in Warren.



“Warren Police were driving down the street and saw a vehicle weaving in and out of his lane. They pulled over the vehicle and it turned out to be Keith Appling,” says Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.



He was arraigned Wednesday and released on a $30,000 bond, according to WWJ.



The alleged crime carries a 20 year penalty, according to WXYZ.



This is not the first time Appling, of Detroit, has found himself in trouble with the law.



In August of 2016, Appling was pulled over by police at Russell and E. 7 Mile in Detroit. After initially stopping, police say he fled and tossed a handgun out the window of his vehicle.



In 2017, he was sentenced to one year in jail and probation after pleading guilty to a weapons charge and resisting arrest. He had been facing up to eight other charges from traffic stops in Detroit and Dearborn — outside a strip club in Michigan Ave. — but under the plea agreement, those charges were dropped.



Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014, and after that played for two years in the NBA’s development league.