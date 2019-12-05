Former MSU Dean, College of Osteopathic Medicine permanently surrenders license to practice medicine

LANSING — The former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

The dean, William D. Strampel, was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine to the State of Michigan, according to an announcement made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Disciplinary Subcommittee of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery entered into the Consent Order, which summarily suspended Strampel’s license in August after he was convicted of charges related to the Larry Nassar scandal. Strampel was Nassar’s supervisor at MSU.

“Today’s action by the Disciplinary Subcommittee will ensure that this man will never again use his medical license or his authority to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and/or sexually assault female students – or anyone else, for that matter,” said Nessel. “He wielded both with reckless abandon, tarnishing the college and the profession he was hired to uphold.”

Orlene Hawks, director of the state’s Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs, said: “While the harm caused by William Strampel cannot be undone, I appreciate the hard work of the AG’s Office and the support of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in making sure that his medical license will be permanently surrendered so that he will never be in a position of practicing medicine in Michigan again.”

Strampel served as the dean of the medical school from 2002 until he was fired in 2018.

He was convicted in June of three charges: one count of Misconduct in Office and two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty. He was sentenced by Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk to 11 months in Ingham County Jail on the first count and one year in jail on the other two counts, to be served concurrently.