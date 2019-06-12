Former MSU Dean found guilty on multiple charges

Former Michigan State University Dean, William Strampel, was found guilty today on one county of misconduct in office and two counts of willful neglect of duty.

A 12 person jury came the decision after five hours in deliberation.

Strampel was acquitted of a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, that he could have faced up to 15 years in prison for, if found guilty.

Assistant Attorney General, Danielle Hagaman-Clark, says she’s pleased with the verdict but was hoping for him to be found guilty on all charges.

“Disappointed a little bit on the CSC conviction and the lack of conviction but very pleased with the fact that these jurors heard these women, believed them, and held the defendant accountable for his behavior,” said Hagaman-Clark.

But at the defense table, Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, says he had mixed emotions.

“We’re happy with the fact that he was acquitted of the most serious charges, sexual assault, we respect the juries decision in this case, we’re disappointed that he was found guilty of any of these charges, but we’ll address the rest of this case at sentencing,” said Dakmak.

Strampel is now the first person to be convicted in relation to the Larry Nassar scandal. He oversaw Larry Nassar as the Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and was first investigated after Nassar was convicted for sexually abusing young woman.

So what comes next in the MSU investigation?

“It sends a pretty very clear message to MSU, that you can’t say things the way that, this particular defendant did to these women, the context that he said these words to them, his behavior, simply was not acceptable,” said Hagaman-Clark.

She added that she hopes MSU isn’t the only one who gets “the message.”

“The medical community at large, the education community at large, they all know and need to be aware that you can and will be held accountable for your behaviors and if it’s only words, so be it,” said Hagaman-Clark.

Dakmak says they have not decided whether they will appeal or not, but Hagaman-Clark says they’re ready for whatever happens next.

“Whether or not they do appeal, I expect that they will,” said Hagaman-Clark.

Strampel is due back in court July 31st for sentencing.

6 News will follow this story and be in court with updates as they come.