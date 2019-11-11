UPDATE: Former MSU, Detroit Lions football star Charles Rogers dead at 38

UPDATE: (11:43 a.m.) – According to our media partners at MLive, Charles Rogers died Monday of liver failure.

“I called his mom at the hospital over the weekend and got a chance to talk to Charles,” former Saginaw High football coach Don Durrett said. “He said he was going to the Lord.”

According to Durrett and former Saginaw High basketball coach and athletic director Marshall Thomas, Rogers also battled cancer.

“He had cancer, whether that was related to his liver I don’t know,” former Saginaw High basketball coach and athletic director Marshall Thomas said. “They had given him 30 days to live if he didn’t get a liver transplant.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Charles Rogers, a former MSU Spartan whose career was best known for his meteoric rise and fall, is dead at 38.

Rogers broke MSU receiving records with 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons.

He was selected as the top collegiate receiver in the nation in 2002.

Rogers was drafted by the Detroit Lions, signing him to a six-year, $39.5 million contract in 2003.

Injuries kept him from playing a full NFL season, including a suspension for substance abuse in 2005.

He was cut by the Lions in 2006.

Since then he was arrested for trespassing, drunk driving and threatening his mother in 2012.

