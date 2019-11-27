Former MSU gymnast opens up about her Title IX case

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is in the spotlight following a tweet sent out by a former MSU gymnast regarding her Title IX case.

Chrissy Weathersby Ball is a former Spartan gymnast according to MSU. She competed for two seasons from 1996 through 1998.

On Tuesday, Chrissy shared her feelings about her Title IX case on Twitter. She said after 424 days her case has ended.

MSU typically hopes to find resolutions in Title IX cases within about 3 months.

Also in Chrissy’s tweet, she said she is thankful the ruling was in her favor and she hopes MSU will not allow this person, who she does not name, “To access the approximately 550 athletes he has coached before going on paid leave.”

6 News reached out to MSU to hear what they had to say about Weathersby’s tweet. A university spokesperson responded by email saying quote, “It is not appropriate for us to provide information about a Title IX-related case involving a current or former student.”

6 News is working to find out who this MSU employee is that’s on paid leave regarding this case. We will bring you the latest as we learn more.