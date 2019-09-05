Former MSU wrestler charged with sexual assault

CLAY TWP., Mich. (WLNS) - A new event will celebrate lake sturgeon, a prehistoric fish that are abundant in the North Channel of the St. Clair River.

The North Channel Sturgeon Festival in Michigan's "Sturgeon Angling Capital" will take place September 20th through the 22nd.

The festival will include food, drinks, live bands, raffles, cornhole, a trout pond for kids as well as a lake sturgeon viewing tank on Saturday where you can touch one of these living fossils.

Proceeds from the festival benefit St. Clair-Detroit River Sturgeon for Tomorrow and the Pearl Beach Lions Club.