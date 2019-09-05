Former MSU wrestler charged with sexual assault

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSIN, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Michigan State University wrestler has been charged with sexual assault in late August.

Austin Franco, 20, has been charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records. The first count alleges force or coercion while the second count alleges the victim was incapacitated.

Both counts are from an incident that took place on campus on March 17th.

Franco has pleaded not guilty on both counts and bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar