Former police officer sentenced in public integrity case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Blackman-Leoni Township public safety officer David Lubahn, 52, was sentenced before a judge in Ann Arbor’s 22nd Circuit Court after pleading guilty to lying to a peace office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Lubahn was sentenced to 12 months probation and must complete 100 hours of community service in the next 6 months. As part of the plea deal, Lubahn will never be able to serve as a police officer in Michigan again.

Lubahn was originally charged with one count of perjury of a record or document, a 15-year felony, and one count of misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Those charges were dropped when he pleaded guilty in March.

“Those who wear a badge carry the burden of protecting the public as well as the burden of everything the badge is supposed to represent,” Nessel said. “Mr. Lubahn is being held accountable for not abiding by the high standards law enforcement officers must meet to be effective in the communities they serve.”

Lubahn conducted an illegal search and seizure, which was captured on his body-worn camera. He then lied in his police report, and then a put a misrepresentation and omission in the affidavit for a search warrant about his actions.