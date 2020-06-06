Former Pres. Barack Obama, Beyonce, Malala, to celebrate Class of 2020 on YouTube Sunday June 7

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama will participate in a YouTube Originals event called “Dear Class of 2020.”
“Dear Class of 2020” is a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.
You can watch the live celebration Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1Wv4QsY4dw
Featured guests include:
President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
FINNEAS
Lady Gaga
Sec. Robert Gates
Lizzo & the New York Philharmonic
Maluma
Katy Perry
Sundar Pichai
Sec. Condoleezza Rice
Megan Thee Stallion
Malala Yousafzai
Special Appearances by: Jackie Aina AsapSCIENCE Camila Cabello Emma Chamberlain Andy Cohen Lana Condor Misty Copeland Dude Perfect Bill and Melinda Gates John Green Joseph Gordon-Levitt Jenna Bush Hager Hasan Minhaj Mr. Kate Natalie Morales Nikkie de Jager Antoni Porowski Billy Porter Mark Rober Phoebe Robinson Kelly Rowland Yara Shahidi Michael Strahan Taylor Swift The Try Guys Kerry Washington Ciara & Russell Wilson Cast of Euphoria and more.
Premieres Sunday, June 7 12pm PT / 3pm ET