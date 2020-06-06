Former Pres. Barack Obama, Beyonce, Malala, to celebrate Class of 2020 on YouTube Sunday June 7

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama will participate in a YouTube Originals event called “Dear Class of 2020.”

“Dear Class of 2020” is a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.

You can watch the live celebration Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1Wv4QsY4dw

Featured guests include:

President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

FINNEAS

Lady Gaga

Sec. Robert Gates

Lizzo & the New York Philharmonic

Maluma

Katy Perry

Sundar Pichai

Sec. Condoleezza Rice

Megan Thee Stallion

Malala Yousafzai

Special Appearances by: Jackie Aina AsapSCIENCE Camila Cabello Emma Chamberlain Andy Cohen Lana Condor Misty Copeland Dude Perfect Bill and Melinda Gates John Green Joseph Gordon-Levitt Jenna Bush Hager Hasan Minhaj Mr. Kate Natalie Morales Nikkie de Jager Antoni Porowski Billy Porter Mark Rober Phoebe Robinson Kelly Rowland Yara Shahidi Michael Strahan Taylor Swift The Try Guys Kerry Washington Ciara & Russell Wilson Cast of Euphoria and more.

Premieres Sunday, June 7 12pm PT / 3pm ET