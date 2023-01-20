MAR-A-LAGO Fl. (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Matt DePerno, a failed candidate for state attorney general, to be the Michigan Republican Party’s newest chairman.

“Matt is tough and he will not back down from the fight. He’s a smart lawyer who knows how to win. No one has done more to fight for election integrity,” said Trump in a statement.

DePerno was an outspoken 2020 election denier and was accused of spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election during his run for AG.

DePerno is currently under investigation for alleged attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.