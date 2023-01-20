MAR-A-LAGO Fl. (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Matt DePerno, a failed candidate for state attorney general, to be the Michigan Republican Party’s newest chairman.
“Matt is tough and he will not back down from the fight. He’s a smart lawyer who knows how to win. No one has done more to fight for election integrity,” said Trump in a statement.
DePerno was an outspoken 2020 election denier and was accused of spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election during his run for AG.
DePerno is currently under investigation for alleged attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.
Perhaps most importantly, Matt knows that his number one job is uniting the party! He is the only candidate who has a proven background on election integrity, fundraising, party unity, and has my complete trust. It is critical that we come together as a Party and focus on 2024 and beyond. I cannot think of anybody who I trust more and look forward to working with, and WINNING, than Matt, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Join me today by calling Matt and telling him you are ready to unite behind him. We will make 2024 the biggest and most important year in our Country’s History!