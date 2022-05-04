LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor has pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated after driving to work under the influence, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In early August 2021, Christopher Brown came to work late and admitted to being under the influence. A blood draw revealed that Brown had a blood alcohol concentration of .143 grams.

Additionally, a search of Brown’s car revealed two loaded unlocked guns that Brown had in his possession.

On Monday, Brown pleaded guilty to the following before Ward L. Clarkson:

one count of operating while visibly impaired, a 93-day misdemeanor; and

one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence, also a 93-day misdemeanor.

The former prosecutor will lose his concealed pistol license due to the conviction.

“My office remains committed to holding accountable anyone who violates the laws they are sworn to uphold,” Nessel said.

During a hearing on Monday, Judge Clarkson acknowledged that the State Bar of Michigan already initiated an intensive probation process and sentenced Brown to pay $1,500 in fines.

Since the arraignment, Brown has left Michigan.