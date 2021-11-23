Former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor is charged with being under the influence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former prosecutor in Shiawassee County is facing charges for arriving to work under the influence of alcohol and possessing two firearms while he was under the influence.

The case dates back to August when Christopher Brown subsequently blew a .113 during a preliminary breath test and a later blood draw indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. A search of the car revealed he had two loaded firearms with him.

“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”

Brown is now charged in Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court with:

one count of operating under the influence of alcohol, a 93-day misdemeanor; and

two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence, also 93-day misdemeanors.

Brown is scheduled for an in-person pretrial hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 13th.