Former staffer files sexual harassment lawsuit against Virg Bernero

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A once-staffer of former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexually harassing her while under his employment.

According to the lawsuit filed with Ingham County on Tuesday, the alleged harassment occurred while Bernero was in office in 2013 and 2014.

Per court documents, Elizabeth Hart claims Bernero’s harassment included touching her inappropriately, asking her to engage in a threesome with another employee, and expose herself.

The full complaint in the lawsuit can be read here.

Hart says she left the office and found a new job as a result of what she says was daily harassment, and is asking for a sum of $25,000 in damages.

Back in March, shortly before Bernero announced his run for reelection, which he later ended, two women including Hart spoke with the Lansing City Pulse accusing the former mayor of sexual harassment.

Bernero dropped out of the race in April, stating his wife and family forgave him for his past mistakes, but politics is less forgiving.

Virg Bernero served as Lansing Mayor from 2006 to 2018, he was also previously in the Michigan House & Senate.

6 News has reached out to Virg Bernero for comment on the lawsuit, but has yet heard back.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.