LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to their difference in age, Frank Tanana and Steve Avery never played together in high school or at the major league level.

But on Saturday, at Jackson Field, the two shared the field as they were inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The two spend plenty of time together golfing nowadays and are plenty familiar with one other’s careers.

Tanana attended Detroit Catholic Central and was drafted by the California Angels in 1971 with the 13th overall pick. He would spend 21 years in the majors — playing for the Angels, the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers for eight seasons, before ending his career with the New York Mets and Yankees in 1993.

His career totals include 240 games won, a 3.66 ERA, and 2,773 strikeouts.

Avery won a state title in 1986 with Taylor American Legion and went on to be selected third overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 1988 draft out of John F. Kennedy High School.

In his 11-year career, Avery won the 1995 World Series with the Braves and ended his playing days with one season for the Detroit Tigers in 2003. Avery won 96 career games and struck out 980 batters.