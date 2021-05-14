Former U.P. priest pleads guilty in sex abuse case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former priest Gary Jacobs, 75, plead guilty to the final sex abuse case against him.

Last month, Jacobs plead guilty to four counts of criminal sexual misconduct in Ontonagon County.

This most recent guilty plea is set in Dickinson County.

Jacobs’ plea deal spans both counties and includes:

Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently;

lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree;

tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge;

all victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish;

Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling; and

lifetime electronic monitoring when released.

“I am proud of the work done by our clergy abuse team to reach this plea agreement,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “None of this would be possible without the courageous victims who have been willing to share their stories in order to achieve justice.”

The sentencing date in Dickinson County is set for Friday, July 2nd at 12 p.m. EST. The Ontonagon County sentencing date is set for Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. EST.

This plea agreement brings the harshest prison sentence handed down in the Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation.

Former priests Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley also plead guilty in their respective cases.