Former University of Virginia president begins first day as MSU’s interim provost

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Teresa A. Sullivan begins work today as MSU’s interim provost.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. named the former University of Virginia president and Michigan State University alumna as interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs on September 16.

Before her leadership at University of Virginia, Sullivan served in roles including: executive vice president and provost of the University of Michigan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs for the University of Texas System, and vice president and graduate dean at the University of Texas at Austin.

She also helped MSU during its recent presidential search, as adviser to the Board of Trustees and search committee.

Sullivan will serve as interim provost through the end of the academic year.

MSU is beginning a national search for its next provost this semester.