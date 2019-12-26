Foster a Michigan scholar with this simple tax tip before the end of the year

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Attorney Generals office filed a lawsuit last week against a Hillsdale County puppy mill operator.

The lawsuit filed against Paul Steury is a follow-up to an investigation that stemmed from allegations by the Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States.

The complaints alleged that Steury was selling sick puppies and adult dogs and providing false documentation of the breed, age, health, and vaccination histories.

While being questioned during investigative testimony, Steury admitted to killing at least six young dogs simply because he could not sell them, according to a press release by the Attorney Generals office.

Puppy mills are not regulated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

33 dogs have been recovered from Steury by the Michigan Humane Society.