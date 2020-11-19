Founders Detroit Taproom to release advent calendar

The Founders Brewing Co. taphouse in Detroit. (WDIV file)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– Founders Detroit Taproom announced this week, they will make limited advent calendars, featuring 24 different bottles of beer.

According to the social media post, to get one, you have to call the taproom at 11 AM on November 25th, and it’ll cost you $150 each. The calendars won’t be available online, and there’s a one per person limit.

Founders says the calendar will include limited and barrel-aged surprises.

The taproom phone number is 313-335-3431, the number of calendars available will be limited.