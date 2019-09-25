Four school threats in less than a week

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS)– Portland Public Schools is the fourth district to face a school threat in less than a week.

Olivet Community Schools, Northwestern High School, Columbia Central Junior High School and now Portland Public Schools have all received threats and all have led to arrests. Now, those students are facing terrorism charges and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“Calling the school for any kind of threat, we take it very seriously, it is not a game,” said Olivet Schools Superintendent, Rocky Aldrich.

Aldrich added that these treats cause all kinds of issues throughout the district.

“It disrupts the school of course, the daily operations, it disrupts athletic events, different types of events, and it effects a lot of people,” said Aldrich.

It’s not just students and staff that have to deal with these threats, it’s also parents.

“I was in panic mode and was like bomb threat, where’s the bomb threat, why are they calling the school, which school is it, and where is it and just waiting for more information,” said a parent of a Portland high school student, Suzy Mergenhagen.

Mergenhagen says while she was worried, she knew school officials would handle it.

“They were informative, they told us what we needed to know, he keep us updated and he did it in the middle of everything going on, made those three phone calls, so handled it wonderfully,” said Mergenhagen.