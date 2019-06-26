Fourth of July food safety tips

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s is urging everyone to be food safe this Fourth of July by keeping the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.



Millions of Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



To make sure everyone has a great time this Fourth of July, the Food Safety and Inspection Service has a few food safety steps to add to your cookout plans.



The easiest way to stop the spread of bacteria around the kitchen is by washing your hands.



Make sure to wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before drying them with a clean towel or disposable paper towel.



Wash hands before starting any food prep as well as immediately after handling meat and poultry.



Cook beef, pork, lamb, fish and veal to an internal temperature of 145°F with a three-minute rest time.



Ground beef, lamb, veal and pork should be cooked to 160°F and poultry should be at 165°F.



Keep toppings like mayo cold by placing them on a tray of ice and keeping it stocked as needed.



Perishable food should not be left outside for more than two hours if the temperature is at or below 90°F, and only one hour if the temperature is at or above 90⁰F.



Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of being placed outside, or one hour if temperatures are at or above 90⁰F.



If unsure of how long food has been sitting out, it is safer to throw it out immediately then test your luck.