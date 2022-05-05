GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 58-year-old woman from Fowlerville was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-car crash that happened on Grand River Avenue in the traffic light-controlled intersection of Walmart.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were sent out to the crash.

Police say the woman from Fowlerville tried turning left at the traffic light in her 2015 Ford Fiesta.

She was heading west on Grand River Avenue and when she tried to turn into the Walmart Parking lot, she didn’t slow down in time and collided with a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by an 18-year-old from DeWitt.

The woman’s Ford Fiesta was hit in the passenger side by the Ford Fusion as it turned.

The 58-year-old wasn’t wearing her seatbelt and was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor to be checked out.

The 18-year-old driver was wearing their seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, neither speed or alcohol were factors in the accident.

Deputies were assisted on scene by The Brighton Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. As we find out more details, 6 News will keep you updated.