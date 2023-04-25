LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The old abandoned Sears building in Frandor will be getting a major upgrade.

According to the Gillespie Group, a real-estate development company, the Sears building will become a mixed-used “entertainment destination.”

Mock-ups of the proposed “entertainment destination” show a variety of restaurants, stores and businesses.

“We’re looking forward to adding new partners as we give this location new life and momentum, by writing the next chapter together for the future of our city.” said Gillespie Group CEO Pat Gillespie on social media.