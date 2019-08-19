Free haircuts for kids going back to school

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)– Dollface Beauty Company is offering free haircuts to kids to ease one of the costs of going back to school.

“I think there are a lot of families that are doing their best and trying their best to give their kids a good start in life and back to school time is expensive for people,” said Dollface Beauty Company owner, Melissa Hixon.

Hixon says they’re salon isn’t usually open on Sunday or Monday, but couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help the community.

“I think a good haircut a good hair style, feeling fresh, feeling clean, feeling presentable, it just starts everyone out on the right foot, people you know just approach you and you know you have that confidence that everyone else may not have,” said Hixon.

Hixon says they are planning to cut 100 kids hair by the end of tomorrow.