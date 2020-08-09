Free, low-cost tutoring services available during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As school districts announce their fall reopening plans, some families are scrambling.
“I think families just don’t know where to turn, period,” says Jessica Rollins, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing. “We’re seeing a lot of families so incredibly lost in these waters, trying to navigate it.”
Rollins says she understands the tough decisions parents and family members face.
“Families definitely have to decide what they’re most comfortable with from a safety perspective based on the situation at home, and then look for ways to supplement that to make sure your student is still getting a well-rounded year.”
Anthony Graybosch runs SpartanTutors in East Lansing and says he wants parents making the decision to keep their students home to feel as supported as possible.
“When a family doesn’t have their kid in school, absolutely that’s a sacrifice,” he says. “They’re protecting their own kid but they’re also protecting the larger community, and so they should receive something of value in return.”
Graybosch says he’ll offer two free virtual workshops for students this fall: a math workshop for middle and high school students and an SAT and ACT prep course. He also plans to offer some free tutoring during the pandemic and make all sessions virtual.
It won’t replace the social experience of in-person classes, but he hopes it will help students stay prepared for the future.
“I think it’s still possible to get something good out of the time,” Graybosch says, “and I want to help with that as much as I can.”
If you’d like to find those resources for your students, we’ve put a link to them in the seen on 6 section of our website.