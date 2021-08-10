Free pulmonary screenings for GM employees prior to 1979, potential asbestos exposure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The UAW Local 652 group is offering free pulmonary testing in Lansing on Tuesday, August 17, Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19.

Those interested in a screening must meet the following requirements:

One cannot have a asbestos case pending with a law firm It must have been at least two years since one was screened for an asbestos case One must have started working (or have been in the Navy) in 1979 or earlier, or one must have at least five years of industrial experience You must call 1-888-839-8479 to schedule an appointment with Sarah LaQuatra orJoe Ryzner during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A representative from a Cleveland law firm will be present at the time of pulmonary examinations, giving those who test positive for asbestos an opportunity to sign on for a case.

The following safety precautions will be put in place for everyone:

Social distancing

Temperature reading prior to entering the site

Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the testing site

According to a letter from President Benjamin Frantz of UAW Local 652, it is important that if one has tested negative for asbestos- that they get re-tested every two to three years.