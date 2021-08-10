Free pulmonary screenings for GM employees prior to 1979, potential asbestos exposure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The UAW Local 652 group is offering free pulmonary testing in Lansing on Tuesday, August 17, Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19.
Those interested in a screening must meet the following requirements:
- One cannot have a asbestos case pending with a law firm
- It must have been at least two years since one was screened for an asbestos case
- One must have started working (or have been in the Navy) in 1979 or earlier, or one must have at least five years of industrial experience
- You must call 1-888-839-8479 to schedule an appointment with Sarah LaQuatra orJoe Ryzner during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A representative from a Cleveland law firm will be present at the time of pulmonary examinations, giving those who test positive for asbestos an opportunity to sign on for a case.
The following safety precautions will be put in place for everyone:
- Social distancing
- Temperature reading prior to entering the site
- Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the testing site
According to a letter from President Benjamin Frantz of UAW Local 652, it is important that if one has tested negative for asbestos- that they get re-tested every two to three years.