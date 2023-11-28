UNDATED (WOOD) — A large freighter ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle on Monday.

The vessel, called Barbro G, ran aground shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the Belle Isle Anchorage, the U.S. Coast Guard said. No one was hurt and no pollution was reported.

The Coast Guard initially hoped to have the vessel freed by nightfall, but eventually landed on a plan to wait until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The freighter is bound for Italy with 21,000 tons of wheat, the Coast Guard said.

Other shipping traffic was unaffected.