PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanks to all the rain mi-Michigan received on Friday night, the Pewamo-Westphalia Spring Classic was moved to Saturday morning. It definitely was the right decision, because the weather in Michigan was nothing but blue skies and opportunities.

The meet featured nine teams and four of them were from the CMAC – Fulton, Bath, Potterville, and the host Pirates.

Both the Pewamo-Westphalia boys and girls took home first overall place, and the highlight of the day came in the girls’ 1600-meter race. P-W freshman Whitney Werner broke the school record with a time of 5:15.44. The previous record (5:20.85) was held by 2021 graduate Amelia Smith, who happened to be in attendance when her record was broken.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Smith said. “We ran together all last winter, so to see her do this is amazing and I’m so happy for her.”

Werner said the key to her record-breaking performance was, “all my teammates and everyone cheering me on and all the training up to this moment has been really awesome. It’s really exciting, and I’m excited to see what it’ll lead to.”

In the shot put, P-W sophomore Gavin Nurenberg also represented the Pirates in a big way. He was the only one on the field that record a throw over 50 feet. Nurenberg reached 55 feet last week, and threw 52 feet, 10 inches to take first place in Saturday’s meet.

For Potterville, a pair of seniors led the pack. Lexis Wheeler captured first place in the girl’s 100-meter dash with a time of 13.22. Carson Brunk found his name at the top of the leaderboard a couple of times on Saturday. The senior took first place in the 800-meter race with a 2:04.79, the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:35.23 and the 4X400 meter race with Christopher Hicks, Bryce Kauffman, and DaMarion Hicks for a time of 3:38.52.

For full results of the Pewamo-Westphalia Spring Classic, you can click here.