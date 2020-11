LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is Friday the 13th. It’s known for being an unlucky day.

But apparently, not Michigan lottery players.

The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for lotto players on Friday the 13th.

Listen to this, since 2003, players have won more than $176 million dollars in jackpots on this day in the past.

And that’s not it.

32 Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million on Friday the 13th.