From one era to the next: Final walk from Eastern HS set for tonight

It’s like saying good-bye to an old friend for generations of Eastern Quakers.

The Lansing School District is hosting final public tours of the historic Eastern High School building starting at 5:30 p.m., tonight.

The school grounds are located at the corner of N. Pennsylvania and Michigan Avenues.

At 6:30 p.m., a ceremonial walk led by superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul will begin from the new athletic fields over to the new Eastern High School on nearby Marshall Street.

Following the walk, superintendent Caamal Canul, Board of Education members and many community leaders will celebrate the opening of Mid-Michigan’s newest high school with remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This will be a great day of celebration for the Lansing School District and everyone in the City of Lansing,” said superintendent Caamal Canul. “The Quaker family will officially move into a big, beautiful, new high-tech 21st century high school that our students deserve.”

The historic Eastern High building and 18 acres of property were sold several years ago to Sparrow Hospital for nearly $2.5 million.

The Lansing School District invested $14 million into the new Eastern High building that will feature new biochemistry labs, classrooms fitted with the latest learning technology and furniture, and new gymnasium facilities. The new building will be home to an estimated 1,250 7-12th grade students.

Nearby construction is in the final stages for the new Eastern Fields, a more than $10 million investment featuring a new football, soccer and track stadium, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, and expanded parking.

A community tailgate celebration to open Eastern Fields is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at 5 p.m., prior to the kick-off of the first home football game for the Eastern Quakers who will host Owosso.