Frontline heath care workers call for Covid-19 support about safety due to lack of equipment

Today health care workers from across the state described their concerns, and current working conditions at their facilities.

“The biggest problem the state is having right now is the lack of personal equipment or PPE. Everyone working with a suspected, or confirmed Covid patient should have an N95, and they are just being given surgical masks,” said President of Michigan Nurses Association, Jamie Brown.

A concern that has nurses worried about their own safety.

“If the nurses don’t have the proper PPE were are going to be getting sick as well as the doctors, and then we are going to have a bigger crisis on our hands,” said Brown.

Medical officials called on the President to use the Defense Protection Act to make more equipment.

During the call state Representative Abdullah Hammoud also described what is being done to help families hurting financially. One of the proposals includes a pandemic fund to act as a reinsurance to insurance companies. This would make sure that the people of Michigan receive the resources they need.

“In order for people to not have to choose between staying at home, and quarantining, staying safe, and going to work trying to earn that paycheck to pay the bills coming in every single month we needed to make sure they were made whole from the wages that they were going to presumingly lose,” Said Rep. Abdullah Hammound (D- Dearborn.)

Representative Hammound says they also want to expand coverage of Covid-19 treatment, but for the people at home they say the best thing you can do is stay home.

“Don’t come to the hospital unless you are having breathing trouble because we don’t know what you are walking into,” said Brown.