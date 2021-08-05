Fugitive arrested in Lansing, 17 guns & 200 grams of cocaine seized

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) released details on the arrest of a fugitive, where they also found several different types of guns and several different types of drugs.

According to officers, on July 28th the Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) team along with the Michigan State Police Troopers assisted the Lansing ATF with the arrest of wanted fugitive Tyrun Williams.

The 35-year-old of Grand Ledge was wanted on federal weapons and drug charges. Those charges came after he was originally stopped by Lansing Township officers at an earlier date. During that stop, officers found five other guns and different amounts of drugs.

During the most recent stop, Williams was found with 12 guns, parts for additional firearms, and over 200 grams of suspected cocaine.

Williams will likely face additional federal charges.

Interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee commented, “This is another great example of the type of police work

we can accomplish from proactive policing efforts and when agencies work together to address

crime and safety.”

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph echoed those comments, and said: “It’s a good day for law-abiding citizens when arrests and seizures like this are made, I have no doubt someone would have been killed with one or more of these weapons had they not been lawfully seized.”