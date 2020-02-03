Fugitive in custody after mistakenly released

DETROIT, MICH. (WLNS) — A fugitive that was mistakenly released by police in Ohio and believed to be in Detroit is now in the custody of the Michigan State Police.

31-year-old Talleon S. Brazil was serving a 15 to 40 year prison sentence at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was transferred to the Ohio Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 14 to face additional charges in that state.

Instead of keeping him in custody throughout the case, he was released on bond and he was picked up by family members.

Brazil was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit.

The 31-year-old Brazil has served 10 years of a minimum 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in Michigan but was sent to Ohio to hear the drug charges there.

Authorities say that after the Ohio judge set bond for Brazil, he should have remained locked up but was mistakenly released by the jail.