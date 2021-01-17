FULL INTERVIEW: Congresswoman Slotkin in Lansing amid protest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan District 8 Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin was in Lansing on Sunday, where she shared her thoughts about how she was happy to see a coordinated effort, by those working to keep things peaceful during planned protests.

The Representative issued the following tweet as she watched the events.

I’m here in Lansing with the Lansing Police, watching the protest going on in front of the Capitol. There are ~200 protestors right now, some armed.



The Capitol is protected by overlapping layers of security & I feel confident that they are working together to keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/siyLCl7V1w — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 17, 2021

“The Capitol is protected by overlapping layers of security & I feel confident that they are working together to keep people safe.” Slotkin wrote.